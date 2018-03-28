THIS WEEK IN 1980: Britain falls behind in life saving care

Other European countries over took Britain in providing life-saving treatment for kidney patients, according to the National Kidney Research Fund and the transplant coordinator at St Mary’s Hospital, Milton, Sally Taber.

A report published by the fund claimed patients who would have been given life-saving treatment in many other countries were being left to die in Britain.

The report said only 94 patients out of every million citizens were kept alive by dialysis treatment or transplants in this country compared to 198 per million in Switzerland and 131 per million in Italy.

‘With the current cuts in hospital services it is unlikely our position will improve,’ it said.

Miss Taber agreed that some other European countries were ahead of Britain.