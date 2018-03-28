THIS WEEK IN 1980: Escaped prisoner’s freedom bid foiled

Minutes later, the biggest car chase seen in Portsmouth for years was taking place and police road blocks sealed every city exit road as the Moluccan fugitive and two men with him fled the pursuing cars.

With every available police unit in the city involved in the search and chase, the car was tracked to The Hard, Portsea, where is was stopped after a collision with a police car.

Three men were arrested and taken to the central police station, and later returned to the custody of the Dorset force, where they were helping police with inquiries.

It was feared the men may have been armed.