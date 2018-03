And there were 132 children to prove it.

They were all cared for by Mrs Morgan and her husband in the previous 20 years.

The couple had two children of their own and a granddaughter.

But their love for children led them to take in as many as eight at a time from all over the world some of whom settled in Portsmouth, while others returned to their native countries.

In the summer the house was filled for many years by youngsters who would otherwise never have had a summer holiday by the sea.