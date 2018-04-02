THIS WEEK IN 1981: Residents angry at state of roads

Anger over the condition of the road in Willersley Close flared again when a Co-Op delivery van became stuck in thick mud.

As the van floundered and attempts to free it met with little success, one tenant, L Benham complained he and his neighbours had spent years campaigning to get their road improved.

‘At the moment our road is nothing but a grassy green and it is time we were given a decent road surface to drive on,’ he said.

The Co-Op delivery van was only freed after branches were shored underneath the wheels.