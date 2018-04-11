THIS WEEK IN 1982: Admiral praises worker’s rush job

Flag officer Portsmouth, rear-admiral Anthony Tippet, speaking on BBC Radio said: ‘I have unqualified admiration for the way everyone has pulled together.’

Dockyard workers and naval personnel worked non-stop to ensure the navy was prepared to meet the challenge in the Falklands.

‘I would like to pay tribute to all people concerned,’ said admiral Tippet. ‘Of course it is our job to make sure the navy is ready at any time to act in the national interest.’

He remained silent about what action the navy would consider.

‘I am not sure what the demands of this particular operation will be.’