THIS WEEK IN 1982: Falklands pilgrims near end of journey

Relatives of men who died in the Sir Galahad, visit the Welsh Guards memorial at Fitzroy
More than 500 relatives of the servicemen killed in the Falklands began the final stage of their pilgrimage to the South Atlantic.

The cruise ship Cunard Countess was approaching San Carlos Water for an emotional service at Blue Beach Cemetery where 14 men were buried in a little, stonewalled graveyard.

After the service the haunting strains of the Last Post swept out across the ocean followed by a lament played by a lone piper.

Survivors from the Portsmouth-based Type 42 destroyer HMS Coventry boarded Countess and prayers were said for 24 men who were killed in an Argentine air attack on the ship over the spot where she sank.

Countess was escorted by Coventry’s sister ship HMS Cardiff.