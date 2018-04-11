THIS WEEK IN 1982: Navy policy ‘must change’ MPs say

Conservative back bench MPs were becoming increasingly confident the Falklands invasion would force a change in the government’s policy towards the Royal Navy.

The feeling had grown since a meeting of Conservatives which followed a rowdy emergency commons debate on the crisis.

Peter Viggers, the MP for Gosport, was among those who strongly expressed their views to defence secretary John Nott at a private meeting.

He said defence planning for years had concentrated on NATO, Europe and the nuclear deterrent, while neglecting the deterrent effect of a large navy, and he called for a postponement of the changes and run-down of sea forces announced a few days earlier.

Mr Nott reportedly disagreed with the claim.