THIS WEEK IN 1983: Angry drivers on misery road again

The closure of the eastbound section of the M27 from Fareham to Cosham brought traffic almost to a standstill at every junction of the Delme Roundabout at Fareham during the evening rush hour
More than two hours after the shutdown of the eastbound and westbound carriageways there was a mammoth queue of traffic between Eastern Road and the Portsbridge roundabout.

And with three weeks of misery ahead of them, angry drivers lashed out at the closures.

Many commuters trapped in the big crawl between Fareham and Havant did not believe the motorway shutdown was even necessary and if the work of repainting 14 huge motorway gantries had to be done, it should have been scheduled for weekends and nights.

The traffic was expected to get worse when people returned to work after the Easter break.