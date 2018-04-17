THIS WEEK IN 1983: City council defends Victoria Park plan

Have your say

Controversial plans to enhance Victoria Park were defended by the Portsmouth City Council leader John Marshall.

In a bid to ease fears about loss of some parkland, Mr Marshall said although a ‘small piece’ would go, the scheme would dramatically increase the park’s size.

The city amenities group, the Portsmouth Society, had criticised ‘any encroachment of one of the city centre’s great assets’.

Hampshire County Council’s plans for a new road scheme to improve traffic flow in the inner ring roads could have included using land at Victoria Park for a new roundabout.

Proposals included plans to close Edinburgh Road and its junction with Alfred Road, and widen the latter to a 15-metre carriageway of four lanes.

Council officers said the scheme gave the opportunity of a £250,000 upgrading of the Victoria Park area.

Mr Marshall said although 250 sq-metres of parkland would be lost, the Edinburgh Road improvements would add 3,000 sq-metres and with the demolition of the former Portsmouth Polytechnic huts, a further 350 sq-metres.