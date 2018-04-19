THIS WEEK IN 1983: Sweeping plans unveiled for Hampshire’s newest town

Have your say

Plans for a new town to be built in the Fareham area on green belt land just north of the western wards were unveiled by Hampshire County Council.

The proposals envisaged a new settlement of about 7,000 people living in 2,600 homes.

In addition, job opportunities would be created by business parks, as well as more conventional industrial developments.

The new community north of Park Gate would be served by primary schools in two local centres and a district shopping centre was proposed.

New roads proposed included a main road from the M27 junction nine to the A3051, north of Curbridge.

Proposals were in draft form and would trigger a two to three-year period of consultation with development expected to take 10 years.

The county council said the plan pointed the way ahead, beyond the early 1990s, should more housing be needed.

The new community was to be called Whiteley, the name of which came from a farm which lay in the centre of the development area.

The county, however, faced a tide of public opinion opposed to the plan.