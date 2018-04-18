THIS WEEK IN 1983: Whitehall ‘no’ to amusement centre

News of an official thumbs down for a Fratton Road amusement arcade was greeted as a victory by planners and ward councillor James Patey.

Environment department inspector dismissed R Vorm’s appeal against Portsmouth planning committee’s decision to refuse the centre at 101 Fratton Road.

Mr Vorm bought the shop because he wanted to put in 30 video machines on the ground floor. But when the council refused his application, he opened a boutique until the appeal decision.

His representative claimed the changeover would cause no disturbance nor interrupt the area’s shopping flow. It was also said number 101 was isolated from many homes and had a ‘vast, blighted area’ for a new neighbour.

The city council said the proposal went against its policy for the new-look Fratton.