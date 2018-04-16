THIS WEEK IN 1983: Woman and dog saved in home fire

Have your say

She was later taken to hospital suffering from severe shock and the effects ofbreathing in smoke.

When the woman discovered the fire at Stone Street, she ran into the flat trying to reach her dog.

Seconds later she was seen calling for help at a window.

While ambulancemen took her to Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, firemen in breathing apparatus searched for the dog.

Firemen John Balderstone and Chris Palmer, both from Green Watch at Southsea station, found the dog, Bengy, under a bed and brought him out to safety.