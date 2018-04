Have your say

Paulsgrove schoolboy Paul Barnden was one for the future.

The 14-year-old came out the winner from a field of 48 in the Majestic Club’s junior snooker tournament.

Paul beat Mike Jewitt, of Buckland, 2–1 in the semi-final and Simon Barber, of Fareham, 2–0 in the final.

Here, young snooker players are pictured during a break in the tournament.