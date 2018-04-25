THIS WEEK IN 1984: Schoolgirls with Olympic dreams

The duo were training in Leeds with 30 of the country’s brightest young hopes in the graceful sport of rhythmic gymnastics.

They were rubbing shoulders with the girls they hoped to one day replace in Britain’s Olympic Games squad.

Julie, 12, from Milton and 13-year-old Jeanette, from Southsea, were two of the south’s leading lights in a sport which would make its debut at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in the summer of 1984.

While in Leeds, Jeanette and Julie would be polishing up some of the major moves involved in rhythmic gymnastics – working with ribbons, hoops, a ball and ropes.