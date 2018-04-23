THIS WEEK IN 1984: Stained glass gift for Haslar Hospital

Lt-Cdr Ian Latimer with the stained glass window he made for Haslar Hospital
A magnificent stained glass window was created for the Royal Navy Haslar Hospital, Gosport, by a man who learned the skills only one year earlier.

Lt-Cdr Ian Latimer knew nothing about the art of glass cutting until he took a weekend course.

But for the previous three months he had been making the elaborately-designed window to mark the centenary of the Royal Naval Sick Berth Branch.

It showed a navy medic helping a wounded colleague, supported by a huge hand rising from the sea with the sun setting in the distance.

Lt-Cdr Latimer, who was leaving the Royal Navy after 33 years, was presenting the window to the senior rates’ mess at Haslar.