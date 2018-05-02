THIS WEEK IN 1985: Clown convention takes over Bognor

Have your say

There were laughs galore to go with the baggy trousers, big boots and red noses as a parade of hundreds of clowns marched through the streets in a spectacular procession.

They infected crowds with good humour and provided a riot of colour in a spectacle dazzling enough to rival any street carnival in the world.

Young and old alike could be seen sporting red noses.

The parade was the first event in a packed programme at Bognor which included several gala clown shows, a special clowns’ mini-circus, video film shows, workshops and lessons in clown make-up and costume.