Portsmouth’s housing policy was defended by a top city Tory, who claimed: ‘Our record is second to none.’

The housing and health committee chairman, Terry Gregory, hit back at Labour criticism of Portsmouth’s housing record.

‘During the 1985-86 financial year, the housing and health committee plans to spend more than £14m and this is not peanuts in anybody’s language,’ said Mr Gregory.

‘What people need to realise is that money does not grow on trees.’