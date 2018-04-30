THIS WEEK IN 1985: Major police hunt for ‘missing’ Mark

Mark Wapshare, two, at his home
Mark Wapshare, two, at his home
jpns 280418 retro April 2018''MaryRose - The Mary Rose is gently lowered by hydraulic jacks

THIS WEEK IN 1985: The Mary Rose ‘will be just a memory’

0
Have your say

Tired after his first morning at playschool, Mark, two, tucked himself under the covers.

He slept on, unaware that six police cars had arrived in response to a frantic 999 call from Darren Wapshare, who thought his son had disappeared.

An embarrassed Sue Wapshare said: ‘My husband searched everywhere for Mark. He even looked under his bed three times, but never thought to look under the covers because bed is usually the last place where Mark wants to be.’

Mark was found still fast asleep in his bed by a police officer.