THIS WEEK IN 1985: Major police hunt for ‘missing’ Mark

Tired after his first morning at playschool, Mark, two, tucked himself under the covers.

He slept on, unaware that six police cars had arrived in response to a frantic 999 call from Darren Wapshare, who thought his son had disappeared.

An embarrassed Sue Wapshare said: ‘My husband searched everywhere for Mark. He even looked under his bed three times, but never thought to look under the covers because bed is usually the last place where Mark wants to be.’

Mark was found still fast asleep in his bed by a police officer.