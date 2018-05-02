THIS WEEK IN 1985: Soviet tit-for-tat sees city officer expelled

Have your say

A Portsmouth man was packing his bags as one of three diplomats expelled from the British Embassy in Moscow.

Lieutenant Commander Martin Nelson Littleboy was given his marching orders as part of Soviet retaliation for the unmasking of two of their spies in London.

Also on their way home were naval attache Captain John Marshall, 47, and secretary Elizabeth Robson, 30.

Lt-Cmdr Littleboy was posted to Moscow in November 1983 as assistant naval attache.

The 36-year-old man was an advanced warfare expert, specialising in ship defence against aircraft.

Before being posted to Moscow he served in the destroyer HMS Antrim and the frigate HMS Rhyl.

Britain reacted to the Soviet retaliation by expelling a further three Russian officials.