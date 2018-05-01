THIS WEEK IN 1985: Time and tide do not wait for anyone

jpns 280418 retro April 2018''Crane - Work starts on getting the crane out of a sticky situation
THIS WEEK IN 1985: Furious police rap secret tactics leak

The steps of what is now the Guildhall, Portsmouth, crowded with cadet musicians on Empire Day, May 24, 1909.

NOSTALGIA: For these children, sun would never set on British Empire...

Part of a giant mural which depicted Portsmouth’s maritime history had to be temporarily dismantled so workmen could free a 50-tonne crane which had been caught by the tide.

The crane got caught out while it was excavating off The Hard at Portsea to provide a £1.5m berth for the Victorian ironclad battleship HMS Warrior.

When the tide came in, it submerged the crane in six feet of water.

It was not until several hours later workmen were able to start the engine of the crane and begin driving it clear of silt.

The mural of Portsmouth’s maritime history, designed by Sussex art and craft teacher Steve Hall, was being used to mask the construction work at The Hard.