THIS WEEK IN 1986: Cowboys (and girls) ride in to raise £400

Sharp-shootin’ Scott Bacon found himself the star spectator at a Purbrook pub’s Wild West football match.

Brave toddler, Scott, two, of Waterlooville, who had a congenital heart disorder, joind his mother Rosemarie Bacon and his friends and their families for a real fun day out.

The event, arranged by regulars at the Woodman pub in London Road, was watched by a crowd of more than 200.

It was held to raise funds for the Heartline family support group, which offered advice and help to families of young heart disease sufferers.

The pub’s ‘Cowgirls’ shot up and down the Fielders Park pitch to gain a respectable 11–4 victory over the ‘Cowboys’.

‘You would not believe where I have bruises,’ said the pub’s landlady Marion Hill after the action-packed match.

The event raised nearly £400 for the charity.