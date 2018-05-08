THIS WEEK IN 1986: Foundations set in stone for Port Solent

Have your say

Armed with a trowel and cement, the lord mayor of Portsmouth Fred Warner set the foundation stone at Port Solent – the £100m development which would bring a major injection of jobs, homes and cash to the city.

When completed in 1992, Port Solent would provide 900 marina berths, 430 houses, 170 apartments, 80,000 net square feet of retail space including a supermarket and pub, a 200-bed hotel and 20,000 square feet of marine-related industrial space.

The whole development was taking place on tipped wasteland at the top of Portsmouth Harbour, overlooking Portchester Castle.

Mr Warner said Portsmouth had been looking for a marina ‘of this sort’ for years – and the development was a great boost to the city.