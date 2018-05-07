THIS WEEK IN 1986: Pupils too ‘intimidated’ to protest

Instead the city children were bussed to a rally at Guildhall Square – attended by a further 100 or so students – to protest at the Norman Fowler social security reforms.

Two youngsters said their parents were opposed to them taking part, but they thought the campaign was worthwhile.

One of the stewards from the Broad Left Organising Committee claimed many pupils had faced intimidation at school from members of staff threatening disciplinary action if they took part in the protest and skipped lessons.