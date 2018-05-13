THIS WEEK IN 1987: Bararroga dancers meet the Lady Boss

Have your say

Inspecting the arena where they would perform for the Queen, Australian Aboriginals made Portsmouth’s Guildhall their first stopover after arriving in Britain.

The seven men were ‘very excited’ at their invitation to dance for the monarch they knew as the Lady Boss.

Called the Bararroga Mimi dancers, they came from a small settlement in Arnhem Land, North Territory.

The men devised a special performance to honour the Queen in Portsmouth to signal the start of the United Kingdom celebrations of Australia’s bicentenary.

Accompanied by their adviser, Peter Cooke, the group made its first journey outside Australia.