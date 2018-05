Have your say

Eastney beach, often shunned by bathers because of reports of floating sewage, was given a clean bill of health.

Hundreds of popular bathing areas were tested in a national survey carried out by water authorities for the Department of the Environment.

The Isle of Wight fared badly in the survey but Hampshire waters were found to be cleaner than those of Sussex and Kent

Southsea, Stokes Bay, Hayling Island and Lee-on-the-Solent also measured up to EEC standards.