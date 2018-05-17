THIS WEEK IN 1987: Lucky six win royal ride to see the Queen

Retro 12 may 2018''Winners - The youngsters who were chosen to ride in the Royal Mail coach are, from left, Ryan Piggott, Simone Laraway, Lucy Saunders, Penny McCormick, Matthew Naylor and Nicholas Hibberd
Retro 12 may 2018''Winners - The youngsters who were chosen to ride in the Royal Mail coach are, from left, Ryan Piggott, Simone Laraway, Lucy Saunders, Penny McCormick, Matthew Naylor and Nicholas Hibberd
Retro 12 may 2018''Veterans - Members of the Dunkirk Veterans' Association march off from Fratton to attend a service at St Mary's Church

THIS WEEK IN 1987: Veterans salute the Dunkirk spirit

0
Have your say

Six lucky youngsters got the best view in town when the Queen visited Portsmouth – thanks to The News and the Royal Mail.

They got to see her face to face when she came to give a royal farewell to the First Fleet Re-enactment.

The winners of a competition run by The News in conjunction with the Post Office travelled in the historic Royal Mail coach which played a major part in the celebrations.

The postman riding the coach drew up in front of the Queen’s party in Guildhall square where she handed him a goodwill letter addressed to Australia’s governor general.

All six won their places in the coach through the competition by having the most original answers to why they wanted to see the Queen.