THIS WEEK IN 1987: New market trading rules thrashed out

Irate Portsmouth market traders – worried about new regulations on their stalls – said their fears were allayed after a meeting with the council.

At a special meeting stall holders from the city centre’s historic Charlotte Street market met with councillors in a bid to ease worries about a proposed licensing scheme.

Traders were involved in a two-month battle with council officers over new rules which were to be imposed before the multi-million pound Cascades shopping centre was built.

But councillors said compromise and agreement was possible.

Stallholders – many of whom came from families who had been trading from Charlotte Street since the previous century – said they felt more optimistic after the meeting.