THIS WEEK IN 1987: Veterans salute the Dunkirk spirit

Traffic is Fratton Road, Portsmouth, came to a halt as a special band of war veterans staged a march to St Mary’s Church.

It was Portsmouth and District Branch of the Dunkirk Veterans’ Association’s turn to host the area parade for veterans and standards from the south of England.

The Band of the Royal Marines led 200 proud veterans, men who more than 40 years before were rescued from Dunkirk beaches, from their assembly point at Fratton station to the church for a thanksgiving service.

Veterans, some in wheelchairs, came from as far afield as Cardiff, Stratford-upon-Avon and London to join their former comrades on the march.

Army, navy and British Legion units were represented on the march.