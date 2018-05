Have your say

The first shots in a battle to stop the redevelopment of Hilsea Lido were being fired by Portsmouth conservationists.

City planners were considering three likely schemes to turn the 1.8-acre site of the pre-war lido into a 21st century leisure complex.

But members of the Portsmouth Society claimed scarce open space would disappear whichever scheme was chosen by councillors.

They feared Hilsea Bastion Gardens, would also be taken by developers.