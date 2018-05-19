THIS WEEK IN 1988: Pompey star hits the charity target

Have your say

Pompey star Noel Blake had a smashing time at the Sportsman’s Rest, Copnor, when he chipped in during its charity evening.

He wielded a hammer to smash open two fundraising bottles which had been collecting coins since the beginning of the year.

Landlord Bob Mason said: ‘We have some very generous regulars here – and expect to raise at least £500.’

As well as the bottle-smash, regulars were asked to turn up in fancy dress – Bob was an Australian beachcomber and his wife went as Looby Lu, a character from Andy Pandy.

‘We had a good time with darts, a raffle – the juke boxes were free of charge too,’ said Bob.

All proceeds from the event went to The News Scanner Appeal and Great Ormond Street Hospital.