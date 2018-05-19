THIS WEEK IN 1988: Pompey star hits the charity target

Noel Blake and two people in fancy dress. Please caption: Noel Blake smashes the charity collecting bottle at The Sportsman's Rest pub, Copnor Road, as landlord BobMason, right, and his wife Paula, both in fancy dress, wait to count the money which went to aid the News Scanner Appeal and Great Ormond Street Hospital
Pompey star Noel Blake had a smashing time at the Sportsman’s Rest, Copnor, when he chipped in during its charity evening.

He wielded a hammer to smash open two fundraising bottles which had been collecting coins since the beginning of the year.

Landlord Bob Mason said: ‘We have some very generous regulars here – and expect to raise at least £500.’

As well as the bottle-smash, regulars were asked to turn up in fancy dress – Bob was an Australian beachcomber and his wife went as Looby Lu, a character from Andy Pandy.

‘We had a good time with darts, a raffle – the juke boxes were free of charge too,’ said Bob.

All proceeds from the event went to The News Scanner Appeal and Great Ormond Street Hospital.