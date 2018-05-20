THIS WEEK IN 1988: Student ‘lucky’ to be alive after car crash

A Widley student cheated death and walked away from the mangled wreckage of his car after it plunged 15 feet down an embankment.

Residents living near the accident spot at the junction of Barncroft Way and Stockheath Lane at Leigh Park, were calling for Hampshire County Council to take action to ease its traffic problems.

Teenager Mark Whitefield was driving his Ford Escort along Barncroft Way when it was believed he swerved to avoid another vehicle.

He lost control of his car and it plunged through railings and flipped over before smashing into the bottom of the Hermitage stream.

Although the roof of the car was crushed and the Escort was a write-off, Mark clambered out of the wreckage with no more than a cut hand.

His injuries were so minor he did not have to go to hospital for treatment.

Ralph Cousins, who represented Barncroft on Havant Borough Council said: ‘This is the latest of numerous accidents at this spot. They have been minor up until now but something like this was bound to happen sooner or later.’