THIS WEEK IN 1989: Mystery hero saves toddler from blaze

A mystery passer-by helped rescue a child from the first-floor window of a blazing Southsea home.

The father of two-year-old Hayley Allison passed the child down to the tall man, who left the scene before anyone got his name.

Firemen said Mr and Mrs Paul Allison and their daughter had a ‘miraculous escape’ from their home at Jubilee Road.

They also praised the actions of the couple’s neighbour Peter Pitt who raised the alarm and raced to the family’s aid.

Station officer Mick Russell said Mr Pitt undoubtedly saved the lives of his neighbours who had been asleep, unaware of the fire raging in their lounge.

Mr Allison, his wife Diane, and Hayley were taken to hospital suffering from the effects of inhaling the smoke.

Firefighters were investigating the cause of the fire.