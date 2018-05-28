THIS WEEK IN 1989: Sewer rats loose in Portsmouth streets

Have your say

Rats were escaping from Portsmouth’s sewer system on a city housing estate.

The city council was trying to kill off the rodents by tempting them to eat home-made oatcakes laced with poison.

Dozens of worried residents at Chalton House, Landport, spotted rats coming out of drains and into their gardens.

Alex Hall, the council’s principal engineer for drainage, said the rats were using disused sewer-connecting pipes – especially under one block of council flats which had Victorian sewers beneath it.

He explained the sewer pipes serving houses demolished in the last war had never been blocked-up. The pipes were providing easy rat access to and from the sewer system.

The rats’ labyrinth was discovered by a video camera survey through the system.

Environmental health officer Brian Parker said: ‘The council is dealing with the rat problem with a two-pronged attack.

‘The operation is being conducted entirely underground by expert operatives and there is absolutely no danger to people, children or pets.’