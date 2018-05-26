THIS WEEK IN 1989: The Queen is part of the Invincible family

The Queen’s visit to the aircraft carrier HMS Invincible in Portsmouth Naval Base was a happy family affair – an opportunity for her to relax with her sailors and airmen.

Formality was kept to minimum for the 20,000-ton updated carrier’s recommissioning ceremony, and the Queen was clearly at home in familiar surroundings.

She toured the ship she had visited three times before and chatted to scores of sailors and families on a royal walkabout in the hangar.

At the end of her two-hour, non-stop visit she paused on the red-carpetted gangway to gaze skywards as four sea harrier fighters and four sea king helicopters flew past and swept up the harbour.

Captain Mike Gretton, Invincible’s commanding officer said to the Queen: ‘You are very much part of the family of Invincible. You launched the ship, attended the first commissioning and visited the ship on her return from the Falklands in 1982 when one of your own family was serving on board.’

More than 2,000 people crowded the hangar, covered by a huge red and white striped awning, when the Queen arrived to inspect the guard of honour.