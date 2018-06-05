THIS WEEK IN 1990: Anger as boy is sold a knife for just 50p

jpns 020618 retro''Knife - Patrick Brennan with the knife and spare unwrapped blade
A father called for tighter controls on the sale of knives after his 12-year-old son bought a craft knife for 50p in a Portsmouth shop.

Patrick Brennan, of Buckland, had to have stitches in his finger after cutting it on the edge of the blade.

Patrick bought the knife from The 50p Shop, Fratton Road, to help make a model boat.

His father John, 35, said: ‘I can’t believe a shop would sell a knife like this to a child.

‘It is razor sharp and very loosely fixed in its plastic casing. Patrick was also given a second blade without a cover which he carried home in his pocket.

‘I phoned the police because I was so worried. They said anyone carrying this type of knife could be arrested for carrying an offensive weapon but they were powerless to stop it being sold because it was classified as a craft knife.’