THIS WEEK IN 1990: Portsmouth businesses urged to forge trade links in Romania

Have your say

Portsmouth-area businesses were urged to forge links with Romania’s blossoming democracy.

The country’s Christmas revolution spawned a nation eager for close commercial, business and cultural contacts with the West, said young Romanian mother Liliana Al-bulescu.

Liliana, 32, a computer analyst and economist from Bucharest, was flying the flag for her country on a six-week visit to Portsmouth.

The mother-of-two was hoping Portsmouth-area firms would provide an opportunity to build a new life.

‘Under Ceausescu there was nothing but fear and repression. His family ruled with an iron fist,’ said Liliana.

She said the followers of executed tyrant Ceausescu kept a firm grip on academics, culture and everyday Romanian life.

But she said Romanian life was changing for the better. The country’s infant democratic movement had spawned new freedoms in all aspects of life – ‘80 different newspapers have sprung up since Ceausescu and his family were overthrown’.

During her stay Liliana hoped to forge links with Portsmouth-area companies. ‘I want to see if there are opportunities for me and my husband.’