THIS WEEK IN 1990: Portsmouth Marines get barracked

Royal Marines in Portsmouth were dealt a broadside for flying the flag the wrong way up.

Eagle-eyed Karen Moon-Maestri, 34, claimed marines at Eastney Barracks constantly flew the Union fLAG upside down and ignored her complaints.

Mrs Moon-Maestri, of Lidiard Gardens, Eastney, said: ‘At sea an upside down Union Jack indicates distress.

‘On one occasion when I saw it I telephoned the barracks and asked them if they were under siege by the IRA.

‘I got a reply to the effect that if it bothered me so much I should come and raise the flag myself every morning. It stayed upside down all day – rubbing salt in the wound.

‘They shouldn’t do these things in Portsmouth of all places.’