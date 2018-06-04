THIS WEEK IN 1990: Portsmouth Marines get barracked

jpns 020618 retro''Flag - Karen Moon-Maestri and her father Sidney Moon, 66, show the correct way for the Union Jack to be flown
The entrance to Victoria Barracks. 'All the buildings have been demolished although the gate remains.' Picture: Robert James Collection

Royal Marines in Portsmouth were dealt a broadside for flying the flag the wrong way up.

Eagle-eyed Karen Moon-Maestri, 34, claimed marines at Eastney Barracks constantly flew the Union fLAG upside down and ignored her complaints.

Mrs Moon-Maestri, of Lidiard Gardens, Eastney, said: ‘At sea an upside down Union Jack indicates distress.

‘On one occasion when I saw it I telephoned the barracks and asked them if they were under siege by the IRA.

‘I got a reply to the effect that if it bothered me so much I should come and raise the flag myself every morning. It stayed upside down all day – rubbing salt in the wound.

‘They shouldn’t do these things in Portsmouth of all places.’