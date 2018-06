Have your say

Portsmouth City Council was accused of misleading the public over old plans for a seafront link road.

The scheme to help combat traffic problems was abandoned by Hampshire County Council.

But Cllr Tony Golds, complained the city council promoted the old scheme at a meeting on the redevelopment of Eastney Barracks.

Chairman of the planning and transport committee, Dudley Keep agreed it was disgraceful of the council to try to mislead residents.