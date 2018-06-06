THIS WEEK IN 1990: Teenage Mutant Hero Turtle mania

Have your say

Frightened children got caught in the crush as a crowd of more than 2,000 lay siege to a Portsmouth store selling the latest in television cult toys.

Allders store in Commercial Road was caught unawares as Teenage Mutant Hero Turtle mania struck.

One parent claimed a scuffle broke out as bad-mannered shoppers packed the store for a bank holiday Monday promotion featuring the stars of the smash-hit American cartoon series.

Anthony Russell, of Waterlooville, said some people behaved worse than football hooligans.

He said: ‘There was punching and kicking and someone knocked one of the toys out of my hand. It was a nightmare.’

The shop was unable to keep up with demand as the 250 toy turtles sold out within minutes.