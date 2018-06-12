THIS WEEK IN 1991: Teenager to make history in the army

Have your say

A trail-blazing teenager from Lee-on-the-Solent was set to make history by becoming the army’s first female aircraft technician.

Zoe Redding said she could hardly wait for the day she joined the Women’s Royal Army Corps.

‘I originally wanted to be a vehicle mechanic but there was a long waiting list. They offered me the chance of being the army’s first female aircraft technician and I jumped at it,’ she said.

Zoe, 18, turned to the army after being made redundant from a marine engineering apprenticeship.

She said she had no qualms about being one female among hundreds of males.

Sgt Gail Russell, responsible for would-be female army recruits, said she was ‘absolutely ecstatic’ at Zoe’s history-making.

‘It’s brilliant – a good move for women.’