THIS WEEK IN 1991: Teenager to make history in the army

jpns 090618 retro''Zoe - Zoe Redding prepares for her historic appointment
jpns 090618 retro''Zoe - Zoe Redding prepares for her historic appointment

THIS WEEK IN 1991: Controls scare as carrier puts to sea

The table in the Royal Oak pub, Fishguard where the surrender was signed.

NOSTALGIA: French invaders rounded up by woman with pitchfork

A trail-blazing teenager from Lee-on-the-Solent was set to make history by becoming the army’s first female aircraft technician.

Zoe Redding said she could hardly wait for the day she joined the Women’s Royal Army Corps.

‘I originally wanted to be a vehicle mechanic but there was a long waiting list. They offered me the chance of being the army’s first female aircraft technician and I jumped at it,’ she said.

Zoe, 18, turned to the army after being made redundant from a marine engineering apprenticeship.

She said she had no qualms about being one female among hundreds of males.

Sgt Gail Russell, responsible for would-be female army recruits, said she was ‘absolutely ecstatic’ at Zoe’s history-making.

‘It’s brilliant – a good move for women.’