THIS WEEK IN 1991: Trader’s pints full of human kindness

A Southsea trader with a lot of bottle donated the proceeds from her pints to a relief fund for the world’s hungry.

Convenimarket manageress Betty Burns joined forces with a Salisbury dairy to raise the cash for the CAFOD emergency feeding programme in Africa, Bangladesh and for Kurdish refugees.

Mrs Burns offered to donate 1p from every pint of milk she sold at the Fawcett Road store after Pensworth Farm Dairies agreed to discount the cost of the milk.

Mrs Burns said: ‘This has been such a horrific year for disasters and I just wanted to do something to help.

‘We are so lucky to be living in a country where food is readily available.’

The store had supported many charities in the past.