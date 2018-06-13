THIS WEEK IN 1991: Wealthy tenants ruin city estates

Have your say

Council tenants on two of Portsmouth’s oldest housing estates grew so rich they were ruining their environment.

City councillors were warned urgent action was needed because new-found affluence in Paulsgrove and Wymering led to a huge increase in the number of residents who owned cars.

The council was to spend nearly £50,000 turning churned up verges into hard-standing areas for cars so residents could park outside their homes and free the roads.

Cars which were double-parked in roads throughout Paulsgrove and Wymering also prevented emergency services and buses from getting through.

Councillors were asked to approve a comprehensive survey which would investigate the problem on both housing estates.