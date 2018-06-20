THIS WEEK IN 1992: Publican gets in a froth at bar prices

Have your say

A Portsmouth area publican’s leader cried foul over comparisons of the price of a pint in pubs and working men’s clubs.

The Club and Institute magazine, which represented the clubs, claimed the gap was getting wider with the average price of a pint of beer costing 28p less in a club.

In the Portsmouth Trade Union Club a pint of lager cost just £1.10, cheaper than pubs in the city.

But Gwilym Owen, the president of the Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham Licenced Victuallers’ Association, said price checks between clubs and pubs were not comparing like with like.

‘Basically clubs can buy beer through the free trade. They can buy at a lower price per barrel and at discounts,’ said Mr Owen.

Mr Owen said clubs also had membership fees and the beer virtually ‘belonged’ to the members.