THIS WEEK IN 1992: Tapping new trade for plumber Jill

Plumbing student Jill Barr was proof that women could conquer a traditional masculine trade.

Jill, 41, of Petworth Road, Portsmouth, was the first woman to take on a plumbing course at Highbury College of Technology.

And her efforts had been recognised nationally with a top award for ‘excellent achievement and attendance record’.

Jill was a part-time teacher before starting at Highbury College, a job she hoped to continue on completing the plumbing course alongside another one using her new skills.

She said: ‘I thought it would be nice to have another string to my bow by learning a useful skill.

‘Now I’m hoping to find a suitable job which has flexible hours, so I can also continue teaching,’ she added.