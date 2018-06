Intrepid bungee jumpers were to go ahead with a record attempt in Portsmouth even though they were warned it would not be recognised.

The Guinness Book of Records refused to accept the records because they were too dangerous.

But the UK Bungee Club Southern said the ruling was ridiculous and many sports and hobbies featured in the compilation were just as dangerous.

The club still attempted the highest-ever jump from a crane in the UK at Castle Field, Southsea.