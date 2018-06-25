THIS WEEK IN 1993: New beach to mark green campaign

Sunseekers would be able to find themselves soaking up the rays on a new beach at Portsmouth – the Costa del Paulsgrove.

The city was in line for a new resort as a lasting reminder of an international green campaign.

And it could have been sited in North Harbour, between the old Smith’s Crisps building and the West Bund at Port Solent.

Proposals for the seaside stretch were to be debated by members of the city’s environment committee.

It was suggested by a steering group of councillors set up to organise Portsmouth’s role in the international Clean Up the World campaign.

The campaign originated in Australia to clear litter and debris from the shores of Sydney Harbour, but blossomed into an international project.