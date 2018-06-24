THIS WEEK IN 1993: Red-hot riders pedal their way to the city

Have your say

Portsmouth was gearing itself up for a major cycling event.

The Kellogg’s Tour of Britain was to start in Portsmouth that summer.

The race was one of the world’s leading professional tours and would attract many leading teams and riders from across the world.

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr Alex Bentley said: ‘It’s a real feather in our cap.

‘The prestige of events like this coming to Portsmouth really is immeasurable.’

The race started in Portsmouth and ended in Liverpool, stopping at major cities in between.

Leading British teams Banana and Neilson-Tivoli were expected to be joined in the race by the previous year’s winner Max Sciandri, of Italy, and 1991 victor Aussie Phil Anderson.

Sport for Television’s Hugh Porter said: ‘Portsmouth really is becoming the hub of British cycling.

‘Many of the world’s best professionals will be in the race, which could provide cycling of the highest calibre.’

The day after the tour started, a city centre race was held around the Portsmouth streets making it a real feast of top-class cycling.