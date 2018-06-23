THIS WEEK IN 1993: Wily fox takes a shine to footwear

Have your say

Foxy happenings were afoot in a Gosport garden where wily thieves took a curious shine to shoes just days after the same problem was reported in Fareham.

Twenty-two items of footwear were dumped in the garden of puzzled pensioner Norman Stockman in just three weeks.

And footloose foxes were blamed for the strange stash of boots and shoes.

An RSPCA spokesman said he had never before heard of foxes stealing shoes, but playful cubs could have been responsible.

‘They are just like puppies – people give their pets squeaky toys, and I suppose cubs could easily pinch a pair of slippers instead.’

Mr Stockman, 75, of Madden Close, said: ‘Every morning I get up and find another boot or shoe – it’s becoming like a graveyard for footwear.’

He added: ‘I’ve found some single shoes and some in pairs. If no one claims them I am going to give them to the dustmen.’