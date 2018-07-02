THIS WEEK IN 1994: Children drive to operating theatre

Have your say

A mini-fleet of tiny cars was delivered to a Portsmouth children’s ward to taxi the youngsters to their operations.

The corridors of Queen Alexandra hospital were turned into a small-scale Brands Hatch by budding baby racing drivers.

Staff on the children’s ward at the Cosham hospital decided to abandon traditional trolleys in favour of a door-to-door car service for the smallest patients on the ward.

Sister Katrina Adams said: ‘We are having a lot of day cases who are not sedated before they go to theatre so are quite alert.

‘We thought the cars would help to take some of the fear away from the children.’

They could choose from a go-kart or a cosy coupé to drive themselves to the operating theatre.