Navy bosses reassured patients they were not at risk from a nurse infected with HIV who worked at a hospital in the Portsmouth area.

Petty officer Elaine Dugard, who was based at Haslar Hospital, Gosport, died of cerebral toxoplasmosis.

Haslar stressed the 27-year-old was restricted to working as a teacher in the medical school and had no contact with patients.

She was the third nurse in Portsmouth known to have contracted the virus.